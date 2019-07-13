|
Darrell Lee Durham
Burkburnett - Darrell Lee Durham, 85, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was the husband of Ann E. Durham. Together they shared 58 years of marriage.
Born in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Darrell was the son of Manley E. Durham and Yeva A. Durham. He retired from General Motors after working for over 40 years. Darrell was a member of Abundant Life Church of God in Burkburnett. He will be remembered as a man who loved serving the Lord and bringing people together.
Darrell leaves behind his beloved wife, Ann Durham; his children, David Durham and Kathryn Joss; his grandchildren, Jessica Hunt and husband Tyler, Jody Whitley and husband Michael, Joy Joss, Jennifer Joss, and Michael Craner; and great-grandson, Frank Houston Hunt.
The family will receive friend's between7 and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Abundant Life Church with Pastor Chris Grant, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 13, 2019