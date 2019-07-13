Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
For more information about
Darrell Durham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Lee Durham


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Lee Durham Obituary
Darrell Lee Durham

Burkburnett - Darrell Lee Durham, 85, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

He was the husband of Ann E. Durham. Together they shared 58 years of marriage.

Born in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Darrell was the son of Manley E. Durham and Yeva A. Durham. He retired from General Motors after working for over 40 years. Darrell was a member of Abundant Life Church of God in Burkburnett. He will be remembered as a man who loved serving the Lord and bringing people together.

Darrell leaves behind his beloved wife, Ann Durham; his children, David Durham and Kathryn Joss; his grandchildren, Jessica Hunt and husband Tyler, Jody Whitley and husband Michael, Joy Joss, Jennifer Joss, and Michael Craner; and great-grandson, Frank Houston Hunt.

The family will receive friend's between7 and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Abundant Life Church with Pastor Chris Grant, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
Download Now