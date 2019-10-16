Services
Darrell Ray Burns Sr.


1952 - 2019
Darrell Ray Burns Sr. Obituary
Darrell Ray Burns Sr.

Wichita Falls - Darrell Ray Burns, Sr. passed away on October 13, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX. He was born on March 13, 1952 in Wichita Falls to the late Ollis Burns and Opal Burns. He was married to Kathy Burns for over 36 years, and she preceded him in death in 2011.

He is survived by: his sons; Darrell Jr., Billy and Jeff, six grandchildren; Shiloh, Chelsea, Darrell III., Breanna, Gage and Bladen. Two great grandchildren; Keith and Karson. His brothers; Michael and Ollis, and a sister; Judy.

A Memorial Service will be held later this month.

Professional Care By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
