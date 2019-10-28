|
Darren J. Banks, Sr.
Wichita Falls - Darren J. Banks, Sr. was a gift to this world on May 29, 1980 given to the Patricia Banks late Donald Banks, Sr.
He was a 1998 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. Darren was baptized at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Darren had a contagious personality and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his love; Kendra McCoy, Children; Mikala Richmond, E'maurion Banks, Darranae Banks, Daleahya Banks, Darren Banks, Jr., Gabriel Roberts and Kenderrick Roberts, his mother; Patricia Banks, grandfather; L.C. Crawford, Sr., siblings; Donald Banks, Jr., Donna Battle Reginald Harling, Donette Jenkins, Sharilyn Ray, Marilyn L. Shaw and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services: 11 AM Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Dr. R.M. Castle, Officiant
Visitation: 6-8 PM Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019