Darvin Gainous
Henrietta - Navy Chief Petty Officer Darvin Truett Gainous passed away peacefully at home with his family Thursday, Oct 22.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.
Darvin was a highly decorated Navy Seabee and Vietnam Veteran who served his country honorably for 28 years until his retirement on 31 March 1989.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his shop welding. As a true Republican he would want everyone to know: Epstein didn't kill himself and to VOTE TRUMP.
Darvin is survived by his brothers, Wille Gainous and Delbert Gainous; his sisters, Tonis Paiva and Mary Hodges; his children Robert Gainous and family, Pamela Roberts and family, Frances Carter and family and Katherine Gainous and family. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grand children.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net