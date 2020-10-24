1/
Darvin Gainous
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darvin Gainous

Henrietta - Navy Chief Petty Officer Darvin Truett Gainous passed away peacefully at home with his family Thursday, Oct 22.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.

Darvin was a highly decorated Navy Seabee and Vietnam Veteran who served his country honorably for 28 years until his retirement on 31 March 1989.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his shop welding. As a true Republican he would want everyone to know: Epstein didn't kill himself and to VOTE TRUMP.

Darvin is survived by his brothers, Wille Gainous and Delbert Gainous; his sisters, Tonis Paiva and Mary Hodges; his children Robert Gainous and family, Pamela Roberts and family, Frances Carter and family and Katherine Gainous and family. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grand children.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved