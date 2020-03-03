Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kucinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Kucinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Kucinski Obituary
David A. Kucinski, 78, of Nocona, passed from this life on March 2, 2020 in Nocona.

Graveside Services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Holiday Cemetery under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

David was born on January 26, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Aloisus and Irene Kucinski. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He married Deloras McDaniel on June 13, 1977 in Juarez, Mexico.

David retired after working 27 years in maintenance at PPG Industries. He was very active in the (8558) in Nocona, loved the outdoors, and volunteering his time to help others.

Survivors include his wife: Deloras Kucinski of Nocona; his children: Russell Kucinski and wife Susie of Huntsville, Alabama and Alicia Rice and husband Toby of Woodbine, Texas; sisters: Connie Matias of Sandwhich, Illinois and Marty Ann Fry of Tempe, Arizona; brother: Barnie Kucinski of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at

hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -