David A. Kucinski, 78, of Nocona, passed from this life on March 2, 2020 in Nocona.
Graveside Services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Holiday Cemetery under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
David was born on January 26, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Aloisus and Irene Kucinski. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He married Deloras McDaniel on June 13, 1977 in Juarez, Mexico.
David retired after working 27 years in maintenance at PPG Industries. He was very active in the (8558) in Nocona, loved the outdoors, and volunteering his time to help others.
Survivors include his wife: Deloras Kucinski of Nocona; his children: Russell Kucinski and wife Susie of Huntsville, Alabama and Alicia Rice and husband Toby of Woodbine, Texas; sisters: Connie Matias of Sandwhich, Illinois and Marty Ann Fry of Tempe, Arizona; brother: Barnie Kucinski of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020