David Austin Stout
Wichita Falls, TX
David Austin Stout, 40, of Wichita Falls, passed away at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Dallas on Friday, March 22, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Biliary Artresia.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Lunn's chapel with Rev. Wayne Moss officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
David was born on April 13, 1978, in Wichita Falls to Angela Gray Stout and David P. Stout. He graduated from Rider High School in 1996. David worked a number of years for Arby's from his high school years and into his early '20's before starting to work for Wichita County as a jailer, where he moved up in ranks to the position of sergeant. He later attended Vernon Regional Junior College completing the Law Enforcement Academy. David then began his career as a Deputy Sherriff on patrol shortly after graduating in 2012.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Royce M. and Helen Gray; Barney and Betty Broyles; and Lee J Stout; and uncle, Royce Alan Gray; and his favorite dog, Brisket.
He is survived by his mother, Angela Gray Stout; father, David P. Stout and wife, Vickie; brothers, Joshua Stout and Danielle Lane; and J Landon Stout and fiance, Kaitlyn Geeslin; sister, Paula Goodpasture and husband, Billy; nieces, Jaylee Stout and Paige Goodpasture; and nephews, Eastin and Cutter Goodpasture.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to a
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
