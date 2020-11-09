1/1
David Clement
{ "" }
David Clement

Burkburnett - David Clement, 69, of Burkburnett, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the pavilion in Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

David was born to Howard and Frances Clement on April 27, 1951. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1969 and attended The University of Texas at Austin receiving a degree in psychology. He also did post graduate work at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. David was a co-owner of Clement Companies/Burk Realty in Burkburnett, and had previously worked for the Helen Farabee Centers in Wichita Falls.

David was a gentle soul and a very goodhearted man and was always willing to help those in need. He loved the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. David was a strong Christian and advocate for Christ.

He is survived by his companion, Marty Edwards; two step-daughters, Kristen Wellington of Rancho Mirage, California, and Jennifer Thompson of Wichita Falls; his brother, Randy Clement and wife Linda; one granddaughter; and one niece and four nephews who will miss him dearly.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
