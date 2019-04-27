|
|
David Eaves
Wichita Falls - David Edward Eaves passed from this life Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born March 30, 1969 to Allen and Mary Ann (Vita) Eaves in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
David is survived by his children Jessica Eaves and Don Christopher Eaves, two brothers Jeff Eaves and Stephen Eaves and a grandson Gabriel.
There will be a celebration of life service from 6-8PM on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Owens & Brumley Funeral Home Chapel in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 27, 2019