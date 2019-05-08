|
David Edward Hott
Cleveland, Texas - David Edward Hott, 53, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on April 29, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 1:30 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
David was born on September 19, 1965 in Dallas, Texas to Chilton Thomas Hott and Jan Carpenter. He loved to travel and recently returned from a trip to Egypt. He loved mountains and climbed many of the tallest peaks in the United States. He loved computers and worked at IBM for many years. He was a graduate of Rider High School and Midwestern State University. In 2013 he received the MSU Alumni Association's Arthur F. Beyer Distinguished Alumnus Award. David had a love for singing and was a member of the Dallas Symphony Chorus for several years where he also served as treasurer. He earned his Eagle Scout as a Boy Scout. Above all, David was a Christian.
Survivors include his mother: Jan Carpenter and husband Stewart of Wichita Falls and his father, Chilton Thomas Hott and wife Beth of Houston; his children: Matthew David Hott, Jonathan Thomas Hott and wife Giselle all of Fort Worth, and Daniel Kennedy Hott of College Station, Texas; sisters: Deborah Anne Nelson and husband Chad of Wichita Falls and Marty Savage and husband Matt of Fort Worth; brothers: Steve Hott and wife Melody of Wichita Falls, Scott Carpenter and wife Heather of Abilene, and Andy Hott and wife Ashley of College Station, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News on May 8, 2019