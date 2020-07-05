David Elton WhiteWichita Falls - David Elton White, 56, of Wichita Falls, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born January 21, 1964 in Wichita Falls Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1982. An avid sports fan, David enjoyed riding motorcycles with his dad and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be remembered by family and friends for his dry wit, good sense of humor, and always having a comeback.Memorial services will be at 3:00 on Tuesday July 7, Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Mike Rucker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.David was preceded in death by his father Elton White, his sister, Sherry Kay Naylor, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. B.R. Gibson of Saint Jo, and Mr. and Mrs. S.C. White of Wichita Falls Texas.David is survived by his mother Ila White of Wichita Falls, his son Chase Alston of Vernon, his nephew Shane Naylor, wife Jodie, and girlfriend Shelly Brown, as well as numerous first and second cousins.