1/1
David Elton White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Elton White

Wichita Falls - David Elton White, 56, of Wichita Falls, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born January 21, 1964 in Wichita Falls Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1982. An avid sports fan, David enjoyed riding motorcycles with his dad and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be remembered by family and friends for his dry wit, good sense of humor, and always having a comeback.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 on Tuesday July 7, Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Mike Rucker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

David was preceded in death by his father Elton White, his sister, Sherry Kay Naylor, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. B.R. Gibson of Saint Jo, and Mr. and Mrs. S.C. White of Wichita Falls Texas.

David is survived by his mother Ila White of Wichita Falls, his son Chase Alston of Vernon, his nephew Shane Naylor, wife Jodie, and girlfriend Shelly Brown, as well as numerous first and second cousins.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved