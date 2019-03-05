|
David Fichte Gossom
Wichita Falls, TX
David Fichte Gossom, 61, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
David was born in Wichita Falls, TX on August 16, 1957 to Woody Gossom Sr. and Georgia (Dalton) Gossom. He was a proud member of the Wichita Falls community having made life-long friends from his earliest years at Crockett Elementary through his time playing football at Old High. David attended Midwestern State University where he served as an officer in the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity before completing his degree in Criminal Justice in 1979 and attending law school at Texas Tech University.
Following graduation from law school in 1982, David returned to Wichita Falls to practice with Sanders, Masters, Watson and Brown law firm before opening his own practice with fellow Red Raiders in 1985. In addition to his law career, David was an avid sportsman excelling in catamaran racing, SCUBA diving, cycling, and, in the later years hunting with and training his beloved golden retrievers.
David took great pleasure and pride in his children, of both the two- and four-legged variety. His office was decorated with photos of their adventures and achievements . Whether it was his daughter graduating from Rice University or Bump earning the Junior Hunter title, he was quick to tell the stories to anyone who'd listen. His children treasure their memories of summers spent camping and exploring the Texas State Parks with the family bicycles in-tow and later the family dinners with their spouses that were always filled with laughter and stories lasting until the wee hours. David had a kind heart and a warm smile that will be missed by many.
Cherishing his memory are his brother, Woody Gossom Jr and wife Kris of Wichita Falls; sister Georgia Stone of Austin; daughters Morgan Pinales and husband David of Austin and Lindsay Aitchison and husband John of Washington, D.C.; son Matthew Gossom, his wife Misty and children Bruce and Hazel of Oklahoma City, OK; nieces Jennifer Martin, Emily Arens, and Deana Boggess; nephews Mark Stone and David Stone; and many cousins and countless friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Georgia Gossom; his oldest brother, Creighton 'Buzz' Gossom; and nephew Larry Stone.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 6, at First Christian Church, 3701 Taft. Visitation with the family will follow the service.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 5, 2019