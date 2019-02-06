Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
For more information about
David Duke
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX
David G. Duke, 67, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Rev. Tom Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

David was born on July 15, 1951 in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Ralph and Mildred Duke. He grew up in Skellytown, Texas and graduated in White Deer, Texas in 1970. David married B.J. Duke in 1984 in Wichita Falls. David worked for over 20 years in the oil and gas industry before owning Duke Trucking Company, and later retired from Holley Energy Partners after 15 years of service. He was a family man who loved his kids and grandkids.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving relatives include his wife, B.J. Duke of Iowa Park; son, Jeremy David Duke and wife, Julie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son, Chris David Duke of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Carsten and Haven; brother, James Duke and sister, Barbara Denham.

Please share your tributes at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
