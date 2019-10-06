Resources
More Obituaries for David Smethie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George Smethie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David George Smethie Obituary
David George Smethie

Wichita Falls - David Smethie, age 68, died Friday September 27, 2019. Born in Graham, Tx he graduated from Rider High School in 1970. He was a successful businessman as co-founder and owner of L&S Drilling. David is survived by his son Kevin Smethie and Wife Angela, grandson Kevin Patrick Smethie, granddaughter Jacye Smethie, and partner of 20 years Sue Sanchez and her children David, Amy, and Crystal. He is preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Smethie, parents Calvin & Ruth Smethie. He will be missed most for his quick wit and compassion for others.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.