David George Smethie
Wichita Falls - David Smethie, age 68, died Friday September 27, 2019. Born in Graham, Tx he graduated from Rider High School in 1970. He was a successful businessman as co-founder and owner of L&S Drilling. David is survived by his son Kevin Smethie and Wife Angela, grandson Kevin Patrick Smethie, granddaughter Jacye Smethie, and partner of 20 years Sue Sanchez and her children David, Amy, and Crystal. He is preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Smethie, parents Calvin & Ruth Smethie. He will be missed most for his quick wit and compassion for others.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019