David Keith Roberson
Wichita Falls, TX - David Keith Roberson, 67, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
The family will receive a limited number of guests at a time from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27th at Lunn's. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Betty (Sargeant) and Billy Keith Roberson, David was born on February 23, 1953, in Wichita Falls. When he was a child his mother passed away, and after a few years his father married a widow with two small children. Lois became David's mother at that time and lovingly helped raised him from the time he was eleven years old, along with the other children.
As a drummer, David enjoyed a lifelong love for music. In high school he led the Wichita Falls High School Coyote band as drum major. Later, he was also drum major for the University of Texas band, from where he graduated in 1976.
David was a loving father to his three children. He treasured his high school and college friendships that lasted until his final days. David will lovingly be remembered as a good and loyal friend.
David was preceded by his mother and father, Betty and Billy Roberson. He is survived by his mother, Lois Roberson; his children, Jacquelyn Hendrickson, Christina Roberson and Jonathan Roberson; his former wife and mother of his children, Kathryn Roberson; the second love of his life, Tammy Scivally Hale; his siblings, Luanne Roberson and Thomas Willie; Janice Scanlan and Kevin; Steven Cross and Trisha; and Kelly Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020