David Kent Ingram
Devol, OK
Funeral service for David Kent Ingram, 68, of Devol, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Grandfield with Tara Brown and Rev. Mickey Miller officiating.
Mr. Ingram passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Burial will be at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
David was born on January 18, 1951 in Henrietta, Texas to Marion Franklin and Clessie (Wilson) Ingram. He grew up in the Bluegrove area until the family moved to Grandfield, Oklahoma in 1961. While in high school, he worked for Kenneth Whittington Oil and later worked for Dale Jones Service Station and Colyer and Day Service Station. He attended Cameron College where he was an ROTC Ranger. He married Teena Gebhart on December 9, 1972 in Grandfield, OK. David was an engineer and worked for Ciba Geigy which later became Ameron and then NOV before he and Teena owned and operated From My Heart Bakery in Grandfield, Oklahoma. They moved to Devol, Oklahoma in 1976. David was an Elder and Trustee of his church, First Presbyterian of Grandfield. He was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking. He and Teena loved to travel and enjoyed their trips to Dallas and Las Vegas, but the loves of his life were the grandkids. He adored being around for every sporting school event that they had. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Teena, of the home; his son, Corby Ingram and his fiance, Pamela Pack, of Stephenville, TX; two daughters and sons in law, Kristi and Sean Brooks, of Tuttle, OK and Kaci and Andrew Reed, of Burkburnett, TX; brother, James Karrol Ingram of Wichita Falls, TX; sister, Sherrell O'Neall, of Bellevue, TX; brothers in laws and sisters in law, Melissa Gebhart, Bettye Ingram, David Gebhart and husband, Frederick Rayner, and William Bracey; grandchildren, Bode and Braylon Brooks, Kodi and Mason Reed, and Brice Ingram; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Marion and Clessie Ingram; his in laws, Pete and Mary Frances Gebhart; brother, Jimmy Ingram; sister, Shirley Bracey; two nephews, Jeff Ingram and Steve Bracey; and his brother in law, Buddy O'Neall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Grandfield Library at PO Box 725, Grandfield, OK 73546 or to the Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 9, 2019