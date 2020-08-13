Dr. David Lee Freeman



Corpus Christi - Dr. David Lee Freeman, age 46, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas, with his wife Cassie by his side.



David was born to Jerry and Judy Freeman on December 28, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas.



David was a 1992 graduate of S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was a proud member of the Rider Raiders football team. He graduated from Midwestern State University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science with a Major in Sports Exercise Science and a Minor in English. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. David earned a Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas in 2003. In 2015, he earned a Doctorate of Education in Education Leadership and Administration from Texas Wesleyan University.



David joined his life in marriage to Casandra Louise (Cassie) Hansard on June 26, 1999, at Floral Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. David and Cassie lived a beautiful devoted life full of love together. David was an amazing and loving father to their three children Callie Jo, Brock Lawler, and Jenna Leigh. He loved doing everything with his family and beamed with pride as a father. His devotion to Cassie and his kids was always at the center of his life. Everything that he did was for them.



David was a wonderful son to Jerry and Judy Freeman who were so proud of the person he was. He was a loving brother to his older sister Lori Jean Freeman-Cowan, who he knew only as "Sister" throughout his life. He was loved by his grandparents, his aunts and uncles, his cousins, and his nieces and nephews.



David had a passion for sports and knew from the time that he was young that he wanted to be an educator and coach. He wanted to carry on impacting the lives of others just as he had been impacted by his teachers and coaches.



David taught and coached many students across Texas as he served on the faculty of Clear Creek ISD, Woodville ISD, Dallas ISD, and Keller ISD. He was most proud of having the opportunity to coach alongside his high school football coach Wayne LebLeau in Woodville and being a part of the coaching staff at Skyline High School in Dallas.



David served as an assistant principal in Muenster ISD and as the high school principal in Saint Jo ISD. He also served as the Chief Academic Officer for Wichita Falls ISD.



David first served as school superintendent for Montague ISD in 2008. He then went on to serve London ISD as school superintendent in 2014. He became the school superintendent for Flour Bluff ISD in 2019.



As a young person, David was a "club kid" and spent many hours at the Southwest Boys and Girls Club in Wichita Falls playing sports and participating in other activities. He was honored to serve on the board and as president of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend in Corpus Christi.



David is preceded in death by his mother Judy, and his grandparents; Floyd and Martha Jo Lawler and Paul Jackson and Louise Freeman.



David will be remembered for his love of life, optimism, his big heart, his compassion for others, his sense of humor, his drive, and the impact that he has made on all.



David is survived by his wife Cassie, their three children Callie, Brock, and Jenna, his father Jerry, his sister Lori, aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, Texas - Southwest Club.









