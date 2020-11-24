David Maurice Clerihew
Olney - David Maurice Clerihew, 67, of Olney, Texas, passed away November 23, 2020 at his rural home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 25 at 2:00 pm at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney with Pastor Frankie Bailey officiating. Family visitation will precede the service at 1:00 p.m.
David was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Oliver and Betty (Ray) Clerihew on October 18, 1953. His passing follows an eight-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. David grew up in Olney and graduated from Olney High School in 1972. He began his career in the oil industry as a field engineer and later supervisor which included work across the United States and internationally in Yemen. He ended his work career maintaining a game ranch. His pastimes included golfing, family weekends at the deer camp in Antelope, Texas, traveling in the motor home, and lake weekends at Possum Kingdom Lake, as well as following the kids and grandkids. He acquired the nickname "Doc" by being a do-it-yourselfer who could fix anything.
He was married August 1, 1990, to Teresa Burba Clerihew in Las Vegas, Nev. He and Teresa are members of Horizon Country Church in Olney. David is survived by his wife, Teresa and his children, Chris and wife, Katie Clerihew, of Vernon, Texas, Cecily and Brett Wilson of Wichita Falls, Texas, and John Clerihew of Fort Worth, Texas. Grandsons include Charlie and Luke Clerihew. He is also survived by his father, Oliver Clerihew and three brothers, Randy, Mike and Johnny Clerihew and wife Connie; brother- and sisters-in-laws including Lourill and Steven Dahl, Adele Mooney, and Bill and Chylene Burba as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Ray Clerihew and in-laws Sherrill and Joan Burba, and grandparents Maurice and Edith Clerihew, and Arnold and Jacey Ray.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Beyond Faith Hospice of Graham, Texas. Memorial contributions can be made to Horizon Country Church, PO Box 344, Olney, Texas, 76374, or a charity of choice
