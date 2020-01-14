Services
David McNeill
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery
David McNeill Obituary
David McNeill

Wichita Falls - David McNeill, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Mark Hendry, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.

David was born on July 31, 1932 in Burkburnett, Texas to David McNeill and Mae Posey McNeill. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War in an atomic cannon outfit stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. David was a retired letter carrier for the Burkburnett Post Office, and a member of Faith Village Church of Christ in Wichita Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice Spinks McNeill; and his sister, Patsy.

He is survived by his daughters, Melinda of Wichita Falls, and Jackie of Burkburnett; and his brother, Tom of Healdton, Oklahoma.

www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
