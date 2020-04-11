|
David O. Rix
Wichita Falls, Texas - David O. Rix was born 28 January 1941 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to F. Averyt and Dorothy H. (Dewees) Rix. He departed this earthly life 8 April 2020 to be with our Lord. The Rix family moved to Denison, Texas about six months later when his father went to serve in WWII. At the end of the war he returned to Texas, and the family moved to San Angelo, Texas. David always said he lived there during his "barefoot" days. He remembered his dad preaching for the Spanish Church of Christ in a small town south of San Angelo; David would sit in a front row pew and dangle his feet. The family then moved to Abilene, where David attended Lincoln Junior High and graduated from Abilene High School in 1959. On 4 September 1961, David and Cheri L. Lewis were married in Raymondville, Texas at the home of her parents, with David's father officiating. (David thought he had it made getting married on Labor Day that year not thinking ahead that Labor Day date changes each year.) They immediately went back to Abilene, Texas where David was attending Abilene Christian College. He graduated in 1963, and they moved to Dallas. David taught at Pleasant Grove Christian School for two years, and then decided to enter the ministry. He was the minister for the Churches of Christ in Hubbard, Waco, Panhandle, and Electra. During his time at Southside Church of Christ in Electra, one of the men in the congregation, Keith Wilson, recorded his sermons and sent them to nine different locations in Ghana, West Africa. This was a surprise for David, but also a reminder that we never know where or who we are influencing. It was very humbling for him. David also preached as a volunteer at Central Church of Christ (1988-2001) in Burkburnett. He preached on Sunday mornings and other men in the congregation had the evening services. In 1974, he returned to teaching school in Burkburnett. After spending one year in the classroom, he became the high school tennis coach. He coached for 14 years before becoming a counselor. Region 9 Education Service Center was his final "working" job. He retired in May 2002, but continued part time for one more year. David served in many other capacities. He was Burkburnett TSTA president, Editor of a Tennis Newsletter (state), a volunteer ambulance driver in Panhandle, and President of the Electra Rotary Club. He also served as a volunteer Prison Chaplain at the James V. Allred Unit for 16 years. The family lived in Burkburnett for 30 years (1974-2005) after which David and Cheri moved to Wichita Falls, Texas. David and Cheri were blessed with two children, one son-in-law, and two grandchildren. Children: Xan Rae Kahn (Timothy) and Brad Alan Rix. Grandchildren: Kaylee Rae Kahn and Ty James Kahn. David is survived by all plus nieces, nephews, cousins, and his church family.
A private service for family members was held Saturday afternoon at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls. The family of David wishes to thank the wonderful care and support we received from the House of Hope. If you wish to send a memorial, please consider the ()
or World Bible School (worldbibleschool.net).
