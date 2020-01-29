|
David Patrick "Pat" Alexander
Archer City - Pat Alexander, born David Patrick Alexander on December 7, 1945 in Archer City, Texas, passed away January 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Mr. Bob Hampton officiating, and speakers Mark Ball, Scott Anderson, and Bob Ledbetter.
Pat worked at Bobby Evans Sporting Goods approximately 40 years, retiring in 2013. He played football for the WFSH state champion Coyotes, TCU, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kings semi-professional team in Wichita Falls. Pat proudly served his country in the United states Army and National Guard during the Vietnam era. He was National Junior Bullriding Champion, a Golden Gloves boxer, and an avid golfer, recording 13 holes-in-one. Pat was a member of Faith Masonic Lodge #1158, Scottish Rite, Maskat Shriners, BPOE Elks, and co chairman of the Shrine Oil Bowl game.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Ted C. Sr. and Betty Alexander; and brother Dr, Jerry Alexander.
Pat is survived by his wife of 30 years, Terri; daughters Susan Alexander, Leslie Richards, Tracy Janssen, and Renae Bates; son Jon-David Alexander; nine grandchildren; brother Dr Ted C. Alexander Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog Lexie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Pat's name to the Maskat Shrine Transportation Fund, or to the River Creek Golf Course Pat Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020