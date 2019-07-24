Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
David Privitt
David (Mack) Privitt


1936 - 2019
David (Mack) Privitt Obituary
David (Mack) Privitt

Wichita Falls - David M. (Mack) Privitt, 83, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Mack was born on May 5, 1936 in Henrietta. He was raised by mother and step-father Mae and Bud Underwood. After completing his education, Mack served his country in the United States Navy. Upon completion of his military obligation, he returned to Wichita Falls where he began making cabinets. Over a 40 year career, Mack was renowned for his skill in cabinet making. He was also an avid golfer, and his friends tried many times to convince him to turn professional. Mack recorded holes in one at several local golf courses.

Mack was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a son, Don of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 24, 2019
