David R. Corbett
Wichita Falls - David Ray Corbett, 72, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, December 2. 2019.
Born on April 11,1947 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Dave, served in the United States Navy in the Nuclear Submarine division on the USS Sunfish from April 1966-1970. He continued to serve in the Navy reserve until June 11, 1974. Dave met his wife, Sonia, in Florida, and married on October 14, 1972.
Dave and Sonia moved to Wichita Falls in 1980, where he opened The Red Lobster. He was the General Manager until he retired. He was an active member in the the Maskat Shriners and served as a member of the Provost Guard and enjoyed traveling with friends from the Navy.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Survivors include his wife, Sonia Corbett, of Wichita Falls; daughter, Shannon Hoggatt and husband Don, of McKinney, TX and three grandchildren, Halle, Adalynn, Ann Margaret.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family. The family asks memorials be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019