David Roland Burbank
Wichita Falls - David Roland Burbank, 79, passed away October 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was born to Roland Hazen and Grace Ellen (Whitney) Burbank in Brattleboro, Vermont. Upon graduation David joined the Air Force. During his 21 years of service he did tours of duty in Germany, Vietnam and the Philippines. His last station was Wichita Falls, TX. MSgt Burbank worked in Civil Engineering, building roads and runways for our troops. He worked ten years at United Electric and worked at the Commissary at Sheppard Air Force Base. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Linda of 32 years; Loreli Banister and her husband Thomas of Spring Grove, Virginia, Kimberly Mihal of Wichita Falls, Cinda Obney of Wichita Falls, and Michelle Morgan of Ft. Worth, TX; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and a sister, Gretchen Vogeley of Clermont, Florida.
Memorial Service at Union Valley Baptist Church, Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., Bro. Joe Cook officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019