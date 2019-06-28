Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
David Craft
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery
David Roosevelt Craft


1933 - 2019
David Roosevelt Craft Obituary
David Roosevelt Craft

Burkburnett - David Roosevelt Craft, 86, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

David was born on March 28, 1933 in New Castle, Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, retiring with over 20 years. David loved hunting and fishing, and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lottie Craft; three brothers and a sister, Paul, Frank, Marvin, and Mary Craft.

He is survived by his wife, Saeko Craft of Burkburnett; his son, Marvin Craft and wife Tammie of Wichita Falls; two daughters, Debbie Klein and husband Brad of Burkburnett, and Dianne Austin and husband Al of Crestview, Florida; his grandchildren, Christopher Craft, David Craft, Micah Barber, and Alli Klein; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 28, 2019
