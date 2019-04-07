|
David Sanchez
Wichita Falls - David Sanchez, 71 of Wichita Falls left this earth peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 to be with Jesus.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Reverend Keith Norman officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
David was born on July 28, 1947 in San Benito, Texas to the late Rev. Saturnino and Mercedes (Arevelo) Sanchez. He married Jenny Johns on March 8, 1968, and the couple were married for 51 wonderful years. David loved people, he never met a stranger, and was passionate about sharing the love of Jesus, and praying for others. He spent most of his career in sales, winning many awards. David was also a lifelong musician. He was an accomplished guitarist with a natural talent for playing a wide variety of music. His influences were Chet Atkins, and B.B. King. Although he played in numerous bands, his love for music started in church, and continued throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his ten year old daughter Kimberly; brothers Nicho, Ike, and Junior; sisters Lupe and Naomi, and his beloved dog Chloe.
David is survived by his wife Jenny; son Bradley Sanchez and wife Stacey, and their children Hunter, Hannah, and Hagan, who affectionately called him Pepa; daughter Ashley Cash and husband Bradley, and their children Cason and Aiden, who affectionately called him Pepo; ; sister Becky Perez of San Antonio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 7, 2019