David Wayne McCright
1963 - 2020
David Wayne McCright

Austin - David Wayne McCright, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lake Creek Cemetery in Archer County. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

David was born April 13, 1963 and attended Wichita Falls High School. He married Lisa McGlaun on June 28, 1981. His love for classic rock music was only surpassed by his passion for the game of tennis.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn McCright.

He is survived by his father Joe McCright; sister, Carmen; sons, Kenny and Derek; grandchildren, Colton and Everly; and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
