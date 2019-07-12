|
|
David Wayne Wilson
Wichita Falls - David passed away July 9, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was born July 18, 1952 in Wichita Falls,Texas to Alvin L. Wilson, Jr. and Velma Lorene Tepfer (Jones). David worked as a mechanic and a car salesman. He started selling cars out of his front yard over 35 years ago, he later operated D. W. Auto Sales. David loved tinkering with cars.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Charles K. Wilson.
David leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years Louise Wilson, his two daughters Donna Wilson Houser and husband Timmy and Starla V. Chester and husband Ray; grandchildren Justin K. Wilson, Chase London, Dalton London, Keaton Wilson, Kolton Hall, Kailynn Hall and Railynn Chester; sisters Laverta Sadler and Carolyn Keith and husband Joe, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to support Hospice Plus.
Services will be at Compassion Church on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be served immediately after the service at the church at 2014 Kemp Street, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fallsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 12, 2019