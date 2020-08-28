Dawson Doyle



Dawson Pate Doyle, 83 of Nocona, Texas passed peacefully from this life August 27, 2020 after a struggle with Leukemia (AML). Dawson was born December 2, 1936 in Belcherville, Texas to William Ray (W.R.) and Daisy Dell (Price) Doyle. Dawson grew up in the Nocona area until adulthood, excluding short trips west to Odell, Tx. to pick cotton. As a young man, Dawson enjoyed playing football and baseball, but excelled at Golden Gloves boxing where he would hitchhike to Wichita Falls to box. He honed his industrialism, ingenuity and charisma at a young age in part by making his own way and being a product of a depression era family. He was also an avid outdoorsman and grew up on the Red River where he learned to coon hunt, ride a horse and fish.



Dawson made his career in the oil field. He began as a roustabout, then quickly found himself running multiple crews. He retired in Jacksboro from Geer Tank Trucks in 2003 after over 25 years of service, where he was shop foreman / fleet manager. In his later years, Dawson enjoyed his life on Lake Nocona, where he and his wife Karen could garden, fish and simply relax by watching the water.



Dawson was respected and admired by his peers as a paragon for his work ethic, honesty, honor, intelligence, can-do attitude and robust self-reliance. His skills were wide and deep covering topics from agriculture, automotive repair, carpentry, coon hunting, electrical, plumbing, fishing, welding and much more. He was an inspiration and mentor to those who worked with and around him.



Dawson was also known for his ability to captivate an audience through storytelling, inserting a perfectly timed quip, and standing by ready to aid people on a moment's notice. He was much admired and loved by his family. Now he is with our Lord and we shall never know his greatness again.



Dawson was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Karen Brown, his brothers W. R. Doyle, Jr. and Cecil Doyle, and by his son Randall Ray Doyle.



Dawson is survived by his daughter, Melissa Doyle of Ringgold, son, Condell Doyle of Lake Jackson, step-son, Steve Brown of Wichita Falls, step-daughter, Donna Brown of Nocona, sister, Betty Stephens of Nocona, grandchildren, Chris Kennedy, Jeffrey Doyle, Jeremiah Doyle, Brooke Brown, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Dawson's funeral will be Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:00 AM at Nocona First Baptist. Visitation is Sunday 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Scott-Morris Funeral Home and again Monday 9:00 AM at the church.









