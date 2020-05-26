|
Dean Sanders
Bowie - Dean Hallmark Sanders, 101, of Bellevue passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Dean was born on July 2, 1918 in Dublin, Texas at home to Roy Dean and Bertie (Hallmark) Sanders. When the time came for Dean's delivery, the doctor arrived in a horse and buggy. He married Jean Stalling in 1942, and the couple had a daughter, Nancy. Dean served his country in the United States Navy, serving in World War II as part of the Berlin airlift. In Korea, he hauled cargo, and ended his Naval career as a flight instructor in Vietnam. In 1964 he retired as at Lt. Commander from the U S Navy. He married Irene Berger, and the couple had a son, Thomas. Dean dabbled in everything after retirement. He ran cattle for many years, and developed a knack for trading stocks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Irene; and siblings Roy Dean, Hamel, Sue and Richard.
Dean is survived by children Nancy Moskal and husband Mike of Colorado, and Thomas Sanders of Vashti; grandchildren Matthew Moskal, and Zoie and Wyatt Sanders.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 26 to May 27, 2020