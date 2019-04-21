|
|
Debera Kay Masters
Wichita Falls - Debera Kay Masters, 53, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A Family Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Jolly, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Debera is survived by father, Robert Masters; siblings, Shannon and Patrick Masters; and her sister-in-law, Karen Johnson of Shallowater, Texas.
Special thanks to Lorrie, Dewayne and Vernon.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019