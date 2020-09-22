Deborah Grover HawkinsWichita Falls - It would be hard to count the number of friends and lives that were touched by Debbie Hawkins. On Sunday, September 20th, her precious Lord gently took her hand and led her home. All of us who knew and loved Debbie were simply not ready to say goodbye. She was cherished and adored by her family and friends.She had a God-given gift of encouragement - always seeing the potential in those around her and encouraging them to chase after their dreams. And of course, she was never afraid to dream big! Debbie was a great listener and a truly wise woman of God. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, "Silly DeDe," a loyal friend, and excellent teacher. Debbie loved to cut up and have a good time, especially with her two precious granddaughters, and that is how "Silly DeDe" became her favorite name.Deborah Grover Hawkins grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born on January 11th, 1954 to Blanche and Stanley Grover, followed shortly by her brother, Daniel Keith. Debbie graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 1972 and received a degree in Music/Education from Midwestern State University in 1978.There was always a song in Debbie's heart. Music was a thread that wove throughout her entire life. She was in Acapella Choir at Rider, as well as the Texas All-State Choir. She taught music for two years after college at Austin Elementary. Debbie's rich, gorgeous voice was a gift that she willingly used for her Lord. Debbie, Judy Diltz and Debbie Barrow joined together their extraordinary voices and became "The Appointed Sisters." For thirty years, their matchless harmonies sang praises to their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Their most requested songs were "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."Her love of music even played a role in finding the love of her life. Debbie's college accompanist introduced her to her handsome brother, Jim. He recalls that he knew right away Debbie was the one for him. They were married on June 24, 1978 and began their new lives together. They were blessed with a son, Joel James, in 1985 and a daughter, Jennifer Beth, in 1987.Her most fulfilling roles were mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to her son and daughter. She homeschooled them for five years and described it as a fulfilling experience of learning and fun. As a grandmother, every moment making memories with her precious granddaughters filled her heart. Working with other children was also a joy and she was a great Sunday School teacher. At Grace Church she enjoyed being on the wedding team, helping every wedding go perfectly. On Sunday mornings, she always welcomed members and guests alike with her warm smile.Debbie Hawkins was a beautiful person inside and out. She exemplified what it means to be a Southern Lady. She had an innate gift of hospitality and you felt welcome just by entering her home. A talented cook, Debbie loved cooking for those seated around her dinner table. Even if you just stopped by for a quick visit, she would fix you her favorite coffee and homemade biscotti. Debbie made ordinary events extraordinary by sharing her love, humor, and other unique talents.If you truly knew Debbie, you knew of her love for animals. All of God's furry creatures were welcome in her home…just ask Sammy and Misha. Their unconditional love, joyful demeanor, ability to comfort, and overall zest for life brought her so much happiness. There were always animals in the Hawkins household.Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. Debbie is survived by her husband Jim; her son Joel and daughter-in-law Montana; her daughter Jennifer; her brother Danny Grover; her grandchildren Presley and Kennedy Hawkins; her brother-in-law Dennis Hawkins and wife Belinda; her nieces Amanda Guhlin, Sharon and Denise Hawkins; her sister-in-law Becky Edwards and husband Bill; and her nephews Jonathan and Christopher Edwards.Services will be held at Grace Church of Wichita Falls on Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00 AM with family visitation beginning at 9:30 AM.In Debbie's memory and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following:-Grace Church: 5214 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls, TX, 76310-RW Canine Retreat: PO Box 505, Henrietta, TX, 76365. Please include Debbie's name in the memo line of your check.Paypal: RWCanineRetreat@gmail.com