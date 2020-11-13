Deborah Kay "Debbie" Fowler
Wichita Falls - Deborah Kay Fowler, 49, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Randlett, Oklahoma with Dennis Cady, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Debbie was born on November 4, 1971 in El Paso, Texas. She was adopted at 6 weeks old by Wayne and Gerry Fowler through the High Plains Christian Home in Amarillo, Texas. Debbie graduated from S.H. Rider High School and became an LVN, serving in nursing homes and home health until her health prohibited her from working. Debbie had a great love and relationship with horses.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine "Gerry" Fowler; her grandparents, Floyd and Helen Coppenbarger of Burkburnett, and Ted and Maybelle Fowler of Randlett, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her daughter, Harleigh Payton Fowler; her father, Wayne Fowler and wife LaDonna; her brothers, Greg and Stacy Fowler, and Mark Fowler; her nephews, Tanner and Delilah Fowler, and Travis Fowler; her nieces, Makenzie and Sam Wells, and Samantha Fowler; and her aunt, Gwen Napier of Pangburn, Arkansas.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Debbie to Starfish Foundation, PO Box 3696, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com