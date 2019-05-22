|
|
Deborah May Bland
Wichita Falls, Texas - Deborah May Bland, 56, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Deborah was born March 9, 1963, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to James H. Kapelski and Shirley Peck Kapelski. Shortly after her birth the family relocated to Wichita Falls, where Deborah attended Jefferson Elementary, McNeil Junior High and Rider High School. Deborah graduated from Midwestern State University and University of Maryland receiving degrees in Accounting, Business Management, Finance, Marketing and Computer Science.
Deborah was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and a friend. She had three sisters, Belinda Parson, Angela McKee and Rachel Kapelski. Deborah is survived by her husband Michael Bland, and their children, Nicole Rebugio, married to Aries who reside in Washington D.C.; Jared Bland, who is married to Aya, who reside in Kunsan AFB, Korea; and Kaitlin Welch, who is married to Blake Welch and reside in Mineral Wells. Deborah had six grand-children, Micha, Reiden, Caleum, Hastings, Mai, and Adeline.
Deborah loved to play the violin and often played with the Wichita Community Orchestra. She loved to travel, visiting Germany, France, Austria and Japan. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Deborah was a devout Christian, and attended First Assembly of God. Deborah's love of life was demonstrated by the courageous battle she fought with cancer.
Deborah was employed at Midwestern State University as an Assistant Purchasing Agent. She enjoyed her work and the people she encountered.
Deborah's memorial service will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with Pastor Joe Gambill officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 22, 2019