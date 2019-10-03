|
|
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Debra (Debbie) Jo Hummel, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away in Wichita Falls, TX, at the age of 65.
Debbie was born on May 20, 1954, in Henrietta, TX, to Billie Jo and Leroy Raby. She worked with great enthusiasm and compassion for over thirty years in school food services, feeding the public school children of Wichita Falls and Burkburnett. She retired as Director of School Food Services for Burkburnett in May 2014. On July 13, 1991, she married the love of her life, Donald Joe Hummel. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2019.
Debbie, known affectionately as Deb or Granny, had a passion for cooking. Feeding people delicious food was her love language, and if you spent time with her you were sure to be well fed! She loved gardening and plants: she had a gift for making anything grow. She loved sunsets, watching birds, and taking in the beauty of nature, especially on her patio at the lake, or in Hawaii with her best friend and husband, Don, at her side.
Debbie and Don enjoyed traveling. One of their favorite destinations was Maui, where they created special memories, snorkeling, experiencing sunrises over Mount Haleakala, riding horseback into and out of the volcano, and hiking and biking the volcano trail. Last but not least, Debbie loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every smile and every silly word and loved to make things fun for them! Our beloved Debbie, Deb, Granny and Momma was a generous and caring soul and would do anything to help a person in need. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Jo Carlisle, and her husband Don. She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Woolf, and Rebecca Ortiz and husband Michael; grandchildren, Jacee Spragins and husband Jared, and Victor, Cecilia, and Agnes Ortiz; great-grandsons, Wayde and Alexander Spragins; stepchildren, Joey Hummel and wife Rotana, Matt Hummel, and Courtney Blackstock and husband Matt; step-grandchildren, Madison and Isabella Hummel; sisters, Vickie Roberts and husband John, and Lea Anna Farney; nephews, Sean and Andrew Roberts; and stepfather, Bobby Carlisle.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 3, 2019