Dee Ann Bertram
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dee Ann Bertram

Wichita Falls - Dee Ann McBroom Bertram, 73, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Dee Ann was born in Wichita Falls on January 5, 1947 to William Ernest and Erma Dee Murr McBroom. Dee Ann worked for the Wichita Falls BCI and local accounting firms for many years. Dee Ann also worked in the Midwestern State University Foreign Language Department for several years and moved over to the Business Office and retired in 2011. Dee Ann was an accomplished artist and avid needlepoint designer and stitcher.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Patrick Michael Bertram.

She is survived by husband Rodney Lynn Bertram and their dog Ike, son Garrett Bertram, grandson Caleb Bertram, brother Bill McBroom and wife Linda Shivers of Vernon, TX, sister Kay Hannah of Wichita Falls, and nephews, aunts and cousins.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Dee Ann's name to Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund, 4600 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, Inc., P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved