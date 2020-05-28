Dee Ann Bertram
Wichita Falls - Dee Ann McBroom Bertram, 73, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Dee Ann was born in Wichita Falls on January 5, 1947 to William Ernest and Erma Dee Murr McBroom. Dee Ann worked for the Wichita Falls BCI and local accounting firms for many years. Dee Ann also worked in the Midwestern State University Foreign Language Department for several years and moved over to the Business Office and retired in 2011. Dee Ann was an accomplished artist and avid needlepoint designer and stitcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Patrick Michael Bertram.
She is survived by husband Rodney Lynn Bertram and their dog Ike, son Garrett Bertram, grandson Caleb Bertram, brother Bill McBroom and wife Linda Shivers of Vernon, TX, sister Kay Hannah of Wichita Falls, and nephews, aunts and cousins.
The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Dee Ann's name to Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund, 4600 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, Inc., P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in Times Record News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.