Dee Laverne Sykes
Wichita Falls - Dee Laverne Sykes, fondly known as Daddy, B'Pa, Papa Button Nose and Unca Dee, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Wichita Falls, at the age of 91. Dee was born in Devol, Oklahoma on May 24, 1928, the son of Tallie Sykes and Elsie Shaw Sykes. Dee graduated from Devol High School. He attended Cameron Junior College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma College in Durant, Oklahoma. He studied for his Master's Degree at Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Dee married Wilma Jean Barnett on September 1, 1948 at First Baptist Church in Davidson, Oklahoma after a "blind date" meeting with a story that includes the cattle barn at Cameron and the wrong girl. Wilma and Dee celebrated 71 years together still holding hands after all those years.
Dee and Wilma shared a love for family and enjoyed friendships that spanned many generations. Dee had a passion for sharing his love for Christ throughout his life. Dee served as a member of the Army National Guard. He began his career as an elementary teacher, high school basketball and baseball coach and ran up and down the basketball court as a referee in local high schools for almost 30 years. A whistle was always in his pocket. During this time, he was also farming - plowing, sowing wheat and raising cattle. Dee became an employee of Sheppard Air Force base, serving as an instructor on measurement and testing of the B-52 airplane and later was promoted to serve as a director in the Health Care and Science School at SAFB. Dee retired from Civil Service after 35 years. Dee served as a Sunday School teacher, a deacon and on many committees at First Baptist Church and was a founding member of Jan Lee Baptist Church in Burkburnett. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Eastern Star and Scottish Rite. After retirement, he and Wilma served with the Southern Baptist retired missions board at Possum Kingdom Lake. He became an ordained minister serving as pastor of Rock Creek Baptist Church in Graford, Texas. Because of medical issues, Dee and Wilma returned to Burkburnett where Dee was a founding member of Grace Ministries and served as their Director for five years. Dee loved music and enjoyed singing "family style" gospel with Wilma and his children.
Some of his favorite times were spent on the edge of a lake with a tent camper, Wilma, and his four children. Camping with family and friends was a summer event not to be missed. He also loved listening to baseball on the radio - at least two transistor radios and the TV going at the same time so he could keep up with the games. He became an avid Rangers fan and attended games until his health made that impossible. His favorite pastimes were always enjoyed with peanuts, ice cream and a Dr. Pepper. He adored his grandchildren and they will remember his willingness to play any kind of "horsey play" on the floor with them. Dee had a green thumb and enjoyed propagating roses. His favorite was the Peace rose that he grew especially for Wilma because of its beautiful peach color.
Dee was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Florence Barnett; and his brother-in-law, Roger Barnett. Dee will be dearly missed by his wife, Wilma; his children, Kathy Barfield and husband Jeff of Wichita Falls, Verna Farris and husband Allen of Bedford, Kevin Sykes and wife Lori of Leonard, Anita Marsh and husband Larry of Waxahachie; his sister, Wynonah Randall of Burkburnett; his brother, Wayne Sykes and wife Gloria of Burkburnett; brothers-in-law, James Barnett and wife, Karen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, David Barnett and wife, Kay of Frederick, Oklahoma and Stan Barnett and wife, JoEllen of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Dee was proud of his eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett. Interment will follow at Schofield Cemetery in Manitou, Oklahoma.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Dee to Grace Ministries, Burkburnett, or the Lottie Moon Christmas offering at First Baptist Church, Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019