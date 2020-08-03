Dee Tate
Munday - Dee Tate, age 87, passed away on August 1, 2020 in Munday, Texas. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Woodson Cemetery in Woodson, Texas with Minister Ted M. Warwick officiating. (Masks Required).Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Dee was born October 6, 1932 to Frank and Eva (Thetford) Tate in Padgett, Texas. He graduated from Newcastle High School and attended Decatur Jr. College. Dee married Carolyn Little on January 31, 1959. Dee worked in the banking industry for 36 years primarily with the City National Bank in Wichita Falls. After his retirement he worked for Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home helping with services and visitations.
Dee was a member of several civic organizations. He served as president the University Kiwanis Club, the American Institute of Banking, the North Texas Senior Citizens Board and the North Texas Sales and Marketing Board. He was a long time member of the Crestview Church of Christ and then the Woodson Church of Christ.
Dee was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of Woodson, Texas; his three children, David R. Tate of Wichita Falls, Texas, Paul Tate of Auburn, California and Penny Tate of Bakersfield, California; five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or the Woodson Volunteer Fire Department , PO Box 126, 110 N. Hwy 183, Woodson, Texas 76491.
