Deirdre Forney
Wichita Falls - Deirdre Leigh Whitehead Forney, 58, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2019.
A private burial for the family will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Deirdre, better known as Dee Dee, was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to David L. and Rosemary Edmonson Whitehead on July 14, 1961. She lived in Wichita Falls for most of her life.
Dee Dee graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1979. She remained close with her classmates and was an active member in planning class reunions.
Dee Dee graduated from Midwestern State University in August of 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. In college, she was an active sister of Chi Omega. She began her teaching career at Bonham Elementary and later taught at West Foundation Elementary. She went back to Midwestern State University to receive her Master's in Education in Reading and graduated in 2002. She then went on to receive numerous certifications such as Master Teacher, Reading Specialist, and English as a Second Language certification from the State Board of Education. In 2005, while teaching 5th grade at West Foundation Elementary, she was nominated to represent her campus for WFISD Teacher of the Year. She became an Assistant Principal of Fain Elementary, then went on to become the Principal of Haynes Northwest Academy. She retired in December of 2016 from her lifelong career in education. She loved her profession, interacting with her students and their families, and the wonderful people she worked with. She was President of her local Epsilon Sigma Alpha chapter and the district, where she served with some of her lifelong friends, and was awarded the Distinguished Athenian of the local, district and state. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, and a member of St. Joseph's Altar Society Circle.
She loved her grandson Braxton, Sonic Dr. Pepper's, traveling, casinos, her daily soap operas, and spending time with her dad. Her favorite pastime was time spent with her family, who she saw as her greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by her husband, Alan, children, Megan Scroggins and husband Bradley of Wichita Falls, Michael Forney of Wichita Falls, and Mary Catherine Walden and husband Justen of Silverdale, Washington. She is also survived by her father, David L. Whitehead of Wichita Falls, sister, Dorothy Freeman and husband Ronnie of Lewisville, Texas, two brothers David Whitehead and wife Catharina of Panama City, Florida, and Daniel Whitehead of Wichita Falls, her two special nephews, Hunter Smith of Alvord, Texas and Harlan Smith of Wichita Falls, one sister-in-law Katherine Swinford, numerous cousins, one niece and six nephews, and the newest addition to her family, her grandson, Braxton Lee Scroggins of Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary E. Whitehead, and her sister, Diana Smith.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Texas Oncology of Wichita Falls, 5400 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or .
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020