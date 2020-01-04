|
|
Delbert B. Huffman
Archer City, TX - Delbert B. Huffman, age 80, of north Archer County, Texas passed away Friday afternoon, January 3, 2020, in Archer City, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City, officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Delbert was born on October 15, 1939 in Archer City to the late George Washington Huffman and Inez Berryman Huffman. He was a lifelong resident of the Archer County area.
He and Sandra Morrison were married October 17, 1960 in Archer City.
After graduation from Archer City High School, Mr. Huffman worked in the grocery business throughout most of his life. He was a co-owner and operator of Huffman Service Station in Archer City from 1984 until 1998. He then worked for Walmart until his retirement in 2014. He had also simultaneously been in the cattle business for most of his life.
He was a member and Board Member of numerous civic organizations including the Archer City Hospital Board, the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls, Texas Ranch Rodeo of Wichita Falls, and he was a founding member of the Food Bank of Wichita Falls. He had also been a member of the Archer City Volunteer Fire Dept. where he had competed in several area fire department rodeos and had won the Two Man Hookup Competition numerous times. He still holds the record time to this date. He was also a member of the Archer City Brush Poppers Riding Club.
Survivors include his wife Sandra of the home; his son, Stephen of North Archer County; two daughters, Sheila Kuykendall and husband Joe of North Archer County, and Sonya McCord and her husband Dusty of Archer City; three sisters, Geneva Wood, Lillian Wheeler, and Nita Lou Lewis, all of Archer City; one brother, George Huffman of Archer City; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, the family suggests memorials to Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, TX 76351, The Archer City Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 367, Archer City, TX 76351, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020