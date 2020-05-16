|
Delbert Borders
Wichita Falls - Delbert "Del" Borders went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. A private service will be held by the family.
Del was born in Prague, Oklahoma on September 9, 1934 to Mary and Elmer Borders. He grew up on a small farm where he learned a strong work ethic and was taught by his parents, "whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might." (Deut. 10:12) Throughout his life, he never settled. A good family friend recently stated, "I have known Del since I was a young girl and his middle name should have been perseverance." Whether through good times or tough times, he never gave up.
Del vowed to never retire until he was no longer able to work. Del studied at Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) and graduated with a degree in Geology and Geophysics in 1956. Following graduation, Del married his high school sweetheart, Mona Dale Browers. Del started working for Humble Oil and
Refining Company (later Exxon), and was transferred to various locations in Texas and Louisiana before moving to Wichita Falls in 1967. It was then that he ventured out on his own as an independent geologist and oil operator. Del became one of the first 20 members of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and remained a proud member for 61 years. He was also involved in the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the North Texas Oil and Gas Association and various other oil related organizations. Del loved to develop oil prospects and present them to potential investors. When Del rolled up and put away his hand drawn maps in 2017, the day of his retirement was at hand.
Del was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he and Mona were very involved. He loved teaching young men the importance of working hard and being the hands and feet of Christ. He was an encourager and mentor to many. He and Mona eventually made the decision to move to Colonial Church to help get the church started. This brought him great joy and excitement. His greatest joy in life was seeing people come to Christ. His hobbies included coaching boys summer YMCA baseball, fishing and spending time with his family at Possum Kingdom Lake where he enjoyed working as the President of their condominium Association.
Friends describe Del as strong, joyful, honest, loving, encouraging, mentoring and a man of integrity. And everyone was a friend of Del's! He never missed an opportunity to strike up intentional, loving conversation and often kept the names of those he encountered on a prayer list in his pocket. His greatest legacy is his sixty-four year devotion to Mona. He dearly loved his two children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He encouraged them in all of their activities and was a wonderful example to follow.
Del is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Elmer Borders.
Survivors include his wife Mona; his two children, Steve Borders (Becky) and Andrea Borders Wellsfry (John); his grandchildren Brittany Wellsfry Bandy (Mike), Jonathan Borders (Amy), Drew Wellsfry (Natalie), Elizabeth Ashlyn Combs (Jonathan), Grayson Wellsfry (Molly); and his great-grandchildren, Wells, Whitley and Wagner Bandy, Graham and Reid Borders, Leighton and Luke Wellsfry and Kennedy Wellsfry.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the following people: Christina "his wingman" Avitia, Vaughn "Zonny" Coffman, Ike Butterworth, Dr. Robert Parkey, Dr. Arif Mahmood, Dr. Robin Qubty, the amazing nurses and staff of House of Hope and the Nursing Staff at United Regional and Hospice of Wichita Falls. You will never know how much you were appreciated.
For those wishing to make a contribution to honor Del's life, please consider a
donation to Colonial Church, House of Hope, Hospice of Wichita Falls or a .
Published in The Times Record News from May 16 to May 17, 2020