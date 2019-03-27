|
|
Della "Jean" Wood
Wichita Falls, TX
Della Jean Turnage Wood, 80, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Reverend Mike Rucker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Jean was born on September 9, 1938 in South Gate, California to the late Wayne Howard and Marda Cleo (Walker) Turnage. She attended schools in Ardmore, graduating from Ardmore High School. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone, and transferred to Wichita Falls. She married Dean Rowe Wood on March 20, 1965 in Wichita Falls and the couple were married for fifty one years until his passing in 2017. Jean went to work for Sears Roebuck in the Home Improvement section, and retired after twenty five years in 1993. Jean loved books, and always had something to read nearby. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and gardening. Her granddaughter was her pride and joy. Now Jean has gone to join her Lord and Savior, and her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and niece Donna Service.
Jean is survived by daughter Kathy Wood of Wichita Falls; granddaughter Kaylee Wood Jessup of Wichita Falls; sister Glenda Conradi and husband Bernard of Bossier City, Louisiana; niece Debi Jacobe and husband Jim of Bossier City; and nephew Richard Conradi and wife Amity of Bossier City.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 27, 2019