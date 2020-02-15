|
|
Delores Vestal
Iowa Park - Delores Vestal, 83, of Iowa Park, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Delores was born in Temple, Oklahoma, in 1936 where she grew up on a farm with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Langford, and 5 siblings. After the untimely passing of her mother they relocated to Iowa Park. She was a cheerleader and an Iowa Park High School graduate of 1954.
She met the love of her life, James Vestal, in 1950. The two were later married in April 1956 and had one daughter, Elaine Vestal. Delores worked 18 years for the Iowa Park Police Department. Starting out as a dispatcher and working her way up to becoming the first woman police officer for the IPPD. After her retirement in 1988, she went on to become a full time Granny to her grandchildren. Delores always had a smile and carried herself beautifully; bringing love and laughter to all who knew her.
Delores is preceded in death by father, Gordon B. and mother, Ruby Mae Langford; Brothers, Leon and Gordon B. Langford Jr; Sister, Mary Tempia; Brother-in-Law, Opal Millard; and daughter, Elaine Vestal.
She is survived by husband, James Vestal; Sisters, Jeannette Millard, Patricia Ray, and Linda Langford; Brother, Gordon Langford and wife Joyce; Nephew, Neal Langford and wife, Tiffany; Two grandchildren, Ashton Jones, Alyssa Trantum and husband Aaron; Three great grandchildren, Alijah, Athen, and Eli.
Funeral will be Tuesday, February 18th at 11 am at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park and followed by a graveside service at Highland Cemetery, with a public viewing also at Dutton on Monday, the 17th from 6-8pm.
Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020