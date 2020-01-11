Services
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloris Franklin Obituary
Deloris Franklin

Wichita Falls - Deloris Gray Franklin was born to the late Lola Mae Buford on May 9, 1953 in Wichita Falls, TX. She passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

She is survived by her children; Charles Williams, Miller Williams, Ashley Brown, Charles Brown and Richard Williams, her siblings; Laura Smith, Winston Buford, Eric Buford, Terry Buford and Kenneth Buford. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: 11 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 Pentecostal C.O.G.I.C., Elder Shane Black, Eulogist

Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation: 6-8 PM Sunday, Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -