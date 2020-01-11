|
Deloris Franklin
Wichita Falls - Deloris Gray Franklin was born to the late Lola Mae Buford on May 9, 1953 in Wichita Falls, TX. She passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.
She is survived by her children; Charles Williams, Miller Williams, Ashley Brown, Charles Brown and Richard Williams, her siblings; Laura Smith, Winston Buford, Eric Buford, Terry Buford and Kenneth Buford. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services: 11 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 Pentecostal C.O.G.I.C., Elder Shane Black, Eulogist
Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.
Visitation: 6-8 PM Sunday, Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020