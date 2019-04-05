|
|
Deloris R. Flowers
Wichita Falls - Deloris was born on August 31, 1955 in Bastrop, Texas to James Robinson and Sadie Reed Davis. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Mount Rose Baptist Church in Bastrop and while in Austin she attended New Hope Church.
She attended school in the Bastrop Schools, graduating from Bastrop High School. After graduation she attended Austin Community College.
She worked as a Teachers Aide in Austin, Texas. In 2011 she moved to Wichita Falls with her daughter.
Deloris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter; Shonta Reed, her mother; Mrs. Sadie Davis, sister; Bettye Moore (Leslie).
Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Ainsworth & Young Chapel, Rev. Ron Moore, Eulogist.
Visitation: 6-8 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 5, 2019