Services
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris R. Flowers


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deloris R. Flowers Obituary
Deloris R. Flowers

Wichita Falls - Deloris was born on August 31, 1955 in Bastrop, Texas to James Robinson and Sadie Reed Davis. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Mount Rose Baptist Church in Bastrop and while in Austin she attended New Hope Church.

She attended school in the Bastrop Schools, graduating from Bastrop High School. After graduation she attended Austin Community College.

She worked as a Teachers Aide in Austin, Texas. In 2011 she moved to Wichita Falls with her daughter.

Deloris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter; Shonta Reed, her mother; Mrs. Sadie Davis, sister; Bettye Moore (Leslie).

Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Ainsworth & Young Chapel, Rev. Ron Moore, Eulogist.

Visitation: 6-8 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now