Delton Williams
Olney - Delton Williams, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Grace Care Center in Olney, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney with Scotte Clark, minister of Hamilton Street Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Olney.
Delton was born on September 28, 1928 in Haskell County, Texas to the late Ermon D. Williams and Ruth Rains (Covey) Williams. He served his country proudly in the United States Army Artillery during the Korean War where he received the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Camp Star and the United Nations Service Medal. He married Martha Willis on October 12, 1952 in Henrietta, Texas, and they moved to Olney in 1955. He was a special service technician with Lone Star Gas until his retirement. Delton was a long time member of the Hamilton Street Church of Christ and served as an Elder for over fifty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Laura Adams, sister, Juanelle Quisenberry, and son-in-law, Ron Capps.
Delton is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Martha Williams of Olney; daughter, Trudy Capps of Olney; son and daughter-in-law, Cully and Jan Williams of Olney; sister, Martha Helen Moose of Henrietta; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Hamilton Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 736, Olney, Texas 76374.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 23, 2019