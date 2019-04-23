Services
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delton Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delton Williams


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delton Williams Obituary
Delton Williams

Olney - Delton Williams, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Grace Care Center in Olney, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney with Scotte Clark, minister of Hamilton Street Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Olney.

Delton was born on September 28, 1928 in Haskell County, Texas to the late Ermon D. Williams and Ruth Rains (Covey) Williams. He served his country proudly in the United States Army Artillery during the Korean War where he received the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Camp Star and the United Nations Service Medal. He married Martha Willis on October 12, 1952 in Henrietta, Texas, and they moved to Olney in 1955. He was a special service technician with Lone Star Gas until his retirement. Delton was a long time member of the Hamilton Street Church of Christ and served as an Elder for over fifty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Laura Adams, sister, Juanelle Quisenberry, and son-in-law, Ron Capps.

Delton is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Martha Williams of Olney; daughter, Trudy Capps of Olney; son and daughter-in-law, Cully and Jan Williams of Olney; sister, Martha Helen Moose of Henrietta; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Hamilton Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 736, Olney, Texas 76374.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now