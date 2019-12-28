|
Delvena Jackson Whitt
Lubbock - Delvena Jackson Whitt of Lubbock, Texas, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was 87 years.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at Lunn's Chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Delvena was born on May 2, 1932, in Jack County, Texas, to Culley (Sandy) and Gladys Mae (Smirl) Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Jack Whitt; brothers, James Hubert Jackson, Alton Eugene Jackson, Bobby Leon Jackson and Billy Ray Jackson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jackie Dunsmore and husband, James of Wichita Falls, TX; and Julie Polk and husband, Lee of Lubbock, TX; granddaughters, Brandy Munoz and husband, Abel and Melanie Garcia and husband, Alex all of Lubbock, TX; grandson, Jesse Dunsmore and wife, Cassandra of Oklahoma City, OK; two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; a sister, Gloria Widger and husband, Kendall of Jacksboro, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019