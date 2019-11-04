|
Denise Greene
Burkburnett - Denise Greene, 49, of Burkburnett, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 4 and 5:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Bro. Gary Simmons, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Denise was born on January 22, 1970 in Los Gatos, California to Edward Enoksen and Lynda Ellis. Her true passion was taking care of her family, and she enjoyed reading and doing crafts. Denise was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Enoksen.
She is survived by her loving husband, Blane Greene of Burkburnett; her mother, Lyn Ellis and her momma, Jody Chambers both of Benbrook; her brothers, Eric Enoksen of North Richland Hills, and Nick Enoksen of Anna; her son, Michael Mitchell and wife Ashley of Wichita Falls; her daughters, Setira McDonald and Ryke Mosley of Iowa Park, Dawnett Yeary and husband Michael of Iowa Park, and Ashley Greene of Burkburnett; her daughter-in-law, Tejanna Mitchell of Iowa Park; twelve grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the ()
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019