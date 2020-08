Or Copy this URL to Share

Denise Northrop



Wichita Falls - Went to be with her savior after a battle with cancer on Aug. 1, 2020.



Dee was born in Chicago, Ill. on Feb. 10, 1952.



Was a member of VFW Post 2147 Ladies, Aux.



A service was held for Dee in front of her apt. by friends and neighbors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store