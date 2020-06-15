Dennis Allan Yehle
Dennis Allan Yehle

Wichita Falls - Dennis Allan Yehle, age 78, passed away on June 13th, 2020.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial on Wednesday, June 17th, with a Christian wake to follow. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18th, at Our Lady Queen of Peace. Masks will be required at the church for the service and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Mary Yehle of Minnesota. He is survived by Elaine, his loving wife of 12 years; his five siblings, Mike, Ted, Jerry, Thom, and Mary; his three children, Mark (Shelly), Joseph (Crystal), and Mary (Josh); and three grandchildren, Alexandria, Chris, and William.

Dennis was raised in Superior, Wisconsin and served 23 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. During this time he was stationed in Guam, Libya, and Vietnam. Upon retirement he spent over 20 years as an instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Dennis was an active member and volunteer at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and driver for Meals on Wheels for over 10 years. He enjoyed camping and outdoor activities with all of his children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels organization. Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Rosary
06:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
