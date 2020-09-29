Dennis Fuller
Wichita Falls - Dennis Alan "Denny" Fuller, age 62 passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dennis was born October 5, 1957 to W.L. "Bill" Fuller and Donna "Sue" Fuller.
Denny was trained as a machinist and later worked in construction and then as an insurance adjuster. He liked working with bird dogs, but loved his little dog Annie. He enjoyed being with friends and riding his motorcycles. Denny had a tender heart and a giving spirit.
Dennis is survived by sister Debbie Baber (Kevin) of Wichita Falls; niece Jessica Baber of Mansfield, Texas and nephew Jason Baber (Michele) of Dallas, Texas.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service for Dennis will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Buffalo Springs Cemetery, FM 174 Bellevue, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
for the Fuller family.