Dennis Fuller
Dennis Fuller

Wichita Falls - Dennis Alan "Denny" Fuller, age 62 passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dennis was born October 5, 1957 to W.L. "Bill" Fuller and Donna "Sue" Fuller.

Denny was trained as a machinist and later worked in construction and then as an insurance adjuster. He liked working with bird dogs, but loved his little dog Annie. He enjoyed being with friends and riding his motorcycles. Denny had a tender heart and a giving spirit.

Dennis is survived by sister Debbie Baber (Kevin) of Wichita Falls; niece Jessica Baber of Mansfield, Texas and nephew Jason Baber (Michele) of Dallas, Texas.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service for Dennis will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Buffalo Springs Cemetery, FM 174 Bellevue, Texas.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com for the Fuller family.






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
